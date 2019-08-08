NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $58,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $122,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $203,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CPT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.28. 23,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $83.67 and a 12-month high of $110.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.39.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Several research firms have commented on CPT. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.43.

In related news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 1,979 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total value of $202,234.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Campo sold 60,000 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $6,319,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 273,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,852,203.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,658 shares of company stock valued at $12,417,641 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.