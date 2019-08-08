NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCT. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 176.4% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 168,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 107,404 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 29.4% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 443,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 100,652 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 16.3% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 711,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 99,853 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 22.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 372,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 69,054 shares during the period.

FCT traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.90. 1,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,193. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.01. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $12.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

About First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

