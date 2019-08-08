NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 65.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 280.3% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

IYF stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,813. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $99.30 and a 12 month high of $130.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.06.

About iShares US Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

