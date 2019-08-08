NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $110,000 in Janus Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Janus Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,033,000 after acquiring an additional 193,041 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 103.1% during the first quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 262,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 133,420 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 110.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 252.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 71,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,438. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.88. Janus Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.