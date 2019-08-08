NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 121.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,730,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after buying an additional 1,494,690 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 13.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,320,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 47.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,775,000 after buying an additional 446,483 shares during the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENBL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.29. 1,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,911. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.81.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.331 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

