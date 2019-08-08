NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports.

NII stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. 589,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,070. NII has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of NII from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, VP Timothy M. Mulieri sold 31,848 shares of NII stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $61,148.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIHD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NII in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NII in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of NII in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NII in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NII in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NII Company Profile

NII Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, and international voice and data roaming services.

