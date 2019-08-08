Niobio Cash (NBR) Hits Market Capitalization of $382,486.00

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 28% higher against the US dollar. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $382,486.00 and $2,217.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 131,605,342 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

