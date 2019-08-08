Niobium Coin (NBC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.29 Million

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Niobium Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. During the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $4,307.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00258618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.36 or 0.01213738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00020153 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00091778 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,077,668 tokens. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

