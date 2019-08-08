Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 711 Shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 83.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAFE. Barclays PLC increased its position in Safehold by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Safehold by 10.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold in the first quarter worth about $414,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Safehold by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Safehold by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $267,462.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 285,147 shares of company stock valued at $8,633,984. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut Safehold from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE SAFE traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,250. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60. Safehold Inc has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $34.14.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 32.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.156 dividend. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 96.88%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

