Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,288 Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) by 82.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CorePoint Lodging were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 352.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

NYSE CPLG traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,970. The company has a market capitalization of $640.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.23. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $25.51.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.35 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPLG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

CorePoint Lodging Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.