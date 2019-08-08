Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Okta by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after acquiring an additional 27,395 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $53,106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Okta by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,860,000 after buying an additional 87,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. ValuEngine cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Okta from $89.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Okta to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.05.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.95. 191,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,866. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.63. Okta Inc has a one year low of $41.88 and a one year high of $141.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.36% and a negative net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $3,148,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $2,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,604 shares of company stock valued at $73,863,056 in the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

