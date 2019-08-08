Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 80,700 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at $47,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 700.0% in the second quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 37.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.92. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $8.56.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $860.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.66 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 99.26% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

PBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price target on Pitney Bowes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

