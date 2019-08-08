NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.48.

A number of brokerages have commented on NI. Argus raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.37 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $119,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Violet Sistovaris sold 40,405 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $1,178,209.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,405 shares of company stock worth $2,594,930. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 36.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 2,080.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NiSource stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,534,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.23. NiSource has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $30.34.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

