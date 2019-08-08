Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Nlight to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.98 million, a P/E ratio of 111.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.00. Nlight has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $35.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 million. Nlight had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nlight will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott H. Keeney sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $114,047.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,370 shares of company stock valued at $262,937. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Nlight by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Nlight by 112.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nlight in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Nlight in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Nlight by 302.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

