Noir 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. Noir has a market cap of $241,959.00 and $12.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Noir has traded down 64.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00260153 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.15 or 0.01208398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00020237 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00091745 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,100,683 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org.

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.