Nomura Reiterates “$38.00” Price Target for General Motors (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) has been given a $38.00 price objective by stock analysts at Nomura in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Nomura’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.46.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,916,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,004,434. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.03. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at $19,190,902.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in General Motors by 101.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in General Motors by 253.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

