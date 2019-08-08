Nordex (ETR:NDX1) Given a €10.20 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.86) target price on Nordex (ETR:NDX1) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Nordex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Independent Research set a €11.70 ($13.60) price target on Nordex and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.30 ($17.79) price target on Nordex and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($11.16) price target on Nordex and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €11.61 ($13.50).

NDX1 stock opened at €10.29 ($11.97) on Wednesday. Nordex has a 1-year low of €7.11 ($8.27) and a 1-year high of €15.75 ($18.31). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.95 million and a PE ratio of -10.03.

Nordex Company Profile

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

