Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $11.30. Northeast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 9,236 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.