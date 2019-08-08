Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Trimmed by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS stock opened at $90.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $208.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.50 to $82.52 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.