NTV Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,712,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,952,000 after purchasing an additional 916,351 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,301,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,200 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,222,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,501,000 after acquiring an additional 188,572 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,312,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,282,000 after acquiring an additional 835,948 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,555,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,506,000 after acquiring an additional 172,508 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,156,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,429,591. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

