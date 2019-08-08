NTV Asset Management LLC Buys 12,200 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF comprises about 1.5% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWB. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 380.5% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.87. 30,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,666. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.27. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $54.53.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

