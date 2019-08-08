NTV Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC owned about 0.94% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the first quarter valued at $257,000. SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Fis Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SBIO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.14. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,253. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.65.

