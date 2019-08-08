NTV Asset Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,270 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 54,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,032,000 after acquiring an additional 711,947 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 358,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.6% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other news, insider Devin W. Stockfish bought 5,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $119,640.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,569. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.