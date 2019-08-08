NTV Asset Management LLC Has $12.85 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 3.7% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,329,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294,579 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19,082.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,919,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,658 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $596,218,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,919,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,869,000 after purchasing an additional 49,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,472,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,947,000 after purchasing an additional 36,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded up $3.16 on Thursday, reaching $187.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,653,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,192,080. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $143.46 and a fifty-two week high of $195.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.