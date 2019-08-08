NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 2,192 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 13.2% during the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 13.3% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the first quarter. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider James L. Dinkins sold 45,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $2,443,302.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,065,079.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $488,058.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 369,175 shares of company stock worth $18,634,452. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,611,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,054,911. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.17. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $220.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

