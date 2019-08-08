NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 244.8% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000.

PSCH stock traded up $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $117.92. 78 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,685. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $100.41 and a 12 month high of $145.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.45.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

