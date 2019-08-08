NTV Asset Management LLC Takes $323,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,208,000 after purchasing an additional 103,638 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.08. The stock had a trading volume of 18,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,646. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.26.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

