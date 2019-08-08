Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Nu Skin Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Nu Skin Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NYSE NUS opened at $41.45 on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUS. ValuEngine raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $86.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.