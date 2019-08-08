Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) Trading Down 0.3%

Nucleus Financial Group PLC (LON:NUC) was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 171 ($2.23), approximately 4,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.50 ($2.24).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NUC shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Nucleus Financial Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Nucleus Financial Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Nucleus Financial Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 181.93. The stock has a market cap of $131.15 million and a PE ratio of 27.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC)

Nucleus Financial Group Plc operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across an open architecture universe, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, and investment trusts through a range of tax wrappers.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucleus Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucleus Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.