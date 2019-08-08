Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to announce sales of $5.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.13 billion and the lowest is $5.55 billion. Nucor posted sales of $6.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year sales of $23.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.00 billion to $24.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $23.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.52 billion to $25.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Nucor had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

In related news, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 7,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $406,292.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,100,280.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ladd R. Hall sold 28,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,649,986.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,776 shares in the company, valued at $16,658,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,203 shares of company stock worth $3,465,601. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Nucor by 20.5% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Nucor by 26.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Nucor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Nucor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $52.17. 1,374,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,141. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.69. Nucor has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 21.00%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

