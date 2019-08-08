Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 286.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 37.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 46.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 287.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUE traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.97. 5,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.56. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $66.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.73.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Nucor from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

In other Nucor news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 19,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,081,909.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 475,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,827,666.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ladd R. Hall sold 28,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,649,986.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,658,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,601 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

