Numeraire Trading 18.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for about $5.16 or 0.00043873 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, DDEX and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $6.96 million and $50,497.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00260098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.08 or 0.01217227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00019679 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00091854 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001957 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 2,349,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,349,328 tokens. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

