NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) PT Lowered to $91.00

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $96.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.62% from the stock’s current price.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

NV5 Global stock traded down $8.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.60. 566,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.53. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $96.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $157,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,459.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $727,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,365 in the last 90 days. 19.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 19,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 19,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

