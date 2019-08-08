Oakridge Global Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:OGES) Shares Down 100%

Shares of Oakridge Global Energy Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:OGES) traded down 100% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $680.39.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23.

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OGES)

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc, a development stage company, provides energy storage solutions in the United States. Its principal products include lithium ion large format prismatic cells; small format prismatic cells; and battery modules. The company distributes its products through a business development and preliminary sales team.

