Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) Hits New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $51.20 and last traded at $51.18, with a volume of 355230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.72.

Specifically, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $848,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 1,628,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $24,686,028.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,774,975 shares of company stock valued at $34,902,127 in the last ninety days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.53.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $313.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.80 million. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 751.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,271,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,319 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit in the first quarter valued at $55,303,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit in the second quarter valued at $28,183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit in the second quarter valued at $14,981,000. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit in the first quarter valued at $14,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK)

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

