Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 million. Oaktree Strategic Income had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

Oaktree Strategic Income stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,873. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.48.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $91,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 12,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $109,310.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,795 shares of company stock valued at $219,601. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 100.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 44.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 37,468 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 939.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 197,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 178,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OCSI. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

