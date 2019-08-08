Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Oasis Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 103.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Oasis Midstream Partners to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.5%.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE OMP opened at $17.02 on Thursday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $680.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $97.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

OMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Oasis Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.