Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Oasis Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $529.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

OAS traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 42,963,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,705,732. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,523,088 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $119,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,789 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,564,000 after purchasing an additional 209,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

OAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Williams Capital cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Oasis Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Ifs Securities cut Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

