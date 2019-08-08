Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) target price on the stock.

OCDO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocado Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,165.45 ($15.23).

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,158 ($15.13) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,185.17. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of GBX 730.60 ($9.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.82). The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion and a PE ratio of -46.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24.

In other news, insider Stuart Rose sold 150,000 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,199 ($15.67), for a total value of £1,798,500 ($2,350,058.80). Also, insider Luke Jensen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,153 ($15.07) per share, for a total transaction of £115,300 ($150,659.87). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,025 shares of company stock worth $11,560,260.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

