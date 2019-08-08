Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.59, but opened at $1.76. Office Depot shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 115,569 shares changing hands.

The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Office Depot’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ODP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Office Depot from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Office Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Office Depot has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODP. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Office Depot during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Office Depot during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Office Depot during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Office Depot by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Office Depot during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00.

Office Depot Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODP)

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

