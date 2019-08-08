Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Olympic Steel reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 95%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $429.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,445,000 after buying an additional 89,864 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Olympic Steel by 11.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 22,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Olympic Steel by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 15,134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Olympic Steel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Olympic Steel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,951. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Olympic Steel has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 2.28%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olympic Steel (ZEUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.