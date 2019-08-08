Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Olympic Steel reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 95%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Olympic Steel.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $429.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,445,000 after buying an additional 89,864 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Olympic Steel by 11.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 22,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Olympic Steel by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 15,134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Olympic Steel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Olympic Steel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,951. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Olympic Steel has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 2.28%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olympic Steel (ZEUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.