Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Omega Flex stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,340. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $755.17 million, a PE ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.87. Omega Flex has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $96.00.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.81 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 29.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFLX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 60,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 27.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

