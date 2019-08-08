Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OHI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,279,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.42. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.06.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $191.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.46 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

In other news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $209,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,661,454. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,486,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,500 shares of company stock worth $3,239,000. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 15,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.