ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

ON has been the topic of several other research reports. Longbow Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.83.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $17.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.31. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.22.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 3,731 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $70,739.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,983.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $59,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,680.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,198 shares of company stock worth $1,042,444 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

