OP Coin (OPC) Hits Market Capitalization of $39,089.00

OP Coin (CURRENCY:OPC) traded down 47% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, OP Coin has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. OP Coin has a market cap of $39,089.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of OP Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OP Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OP Coin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00028069 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002815 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00144115 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004388 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000597 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00043612 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000458 BTC.

About OP Coin

OPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. OP Coin’s total supply is 2,473,656,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,984,784 coins. OP Coin’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin.official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OP Coin is /r/OPCoin_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OP Coin’s official website is opcoin.info.

OP Coin Coin Trading

OP Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OP Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OP Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OP Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

