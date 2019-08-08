Optimum Investment Advisors Has $1.37 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Ciena were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,161,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Ciena by 4,444.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,040,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,835,000 after buying an additional 1,017,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ciena by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,921,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,071,000 after buying an additional 862,017 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.79.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $239,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $106,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,989 shares of company stock worth $4,495,749 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CIEN traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.83. 1,080,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,376. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.23 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

