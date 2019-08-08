Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,040,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,161,000 after purchasing an additional 309,474 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,911,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,255 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,376,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,741,000 after purchasing an additional 32,980 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,230,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,894.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,213,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,993 shares in the last quarter.

IWF traded up $3.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.76. The stock had a trading volume of 72,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,333. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $164.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.44.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

