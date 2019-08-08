Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,058 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $3.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.16. 8,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,375. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.81. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $123.80 and a 1-year high of $166.03.

