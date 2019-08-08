Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 200 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Medpace were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Medpace to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Medpace from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Medpace from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medpace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medpace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of MEDP stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.31. The stock had a trading volume of 18,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,782. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $45.88 and a 12-month high of $80.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

