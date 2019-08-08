Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in II-VI were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IIVI. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter worth about $641,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 540,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,154,000 after acquiring an additional 259,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $41.00 target price on shares of II-VI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.34 per share, with a total value of $103,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,331.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shaker Sadasivam bought 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $493,477.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,111.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IIVI traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.79. 6,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,186. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. II-VI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.24.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

